iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Patron Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 180,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,598. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

