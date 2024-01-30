iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

