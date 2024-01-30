iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 7,975,508 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

