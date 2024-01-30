iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.80. 819,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The company has a market cap of $381.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $493.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

