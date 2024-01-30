iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $493.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

