iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

