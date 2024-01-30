iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.69

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $109.67, with a volume of 26949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.58.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

