iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Cut by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

