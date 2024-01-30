iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 37723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

