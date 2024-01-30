iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

