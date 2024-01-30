iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.