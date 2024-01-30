iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 27.1% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after buying an additional 2,933,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,382,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,178,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

