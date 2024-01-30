iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. 1,339,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,965. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

