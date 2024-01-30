iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. 288,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,982. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

