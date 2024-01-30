iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.27. 1,113,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,834. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

