iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.36

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 285229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.