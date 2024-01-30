iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,912,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $122.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

