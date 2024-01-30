iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

