Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares during the last quarter.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

