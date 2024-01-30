J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 178,477 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000. nVent Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 313,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.