J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 47,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

