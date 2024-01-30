J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.80. 819,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $493.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.70.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

