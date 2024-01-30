J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.76. 271,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $450.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.