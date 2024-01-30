J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162,362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,826,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220,515 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 276,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,719. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

