J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.95. 558,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,698. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

