J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDO remained flat at $25.33 on Tuesday. 481,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

