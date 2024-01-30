J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 11,355 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 4,916,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,542,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.