J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simmons Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

