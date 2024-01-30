Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.