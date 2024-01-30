Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion-$30.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.3 billion. Jabil also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.830 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,318. Jabil has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.88.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.