Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.07. 343,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

