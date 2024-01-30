Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,755 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,274,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Comcast by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,989,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,746. The firm has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

