Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. 3,546,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,235. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

