Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 1.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

JKHY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. 113,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.