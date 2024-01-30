Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,520,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,649,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BILS stock remained flat at $99.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,332. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
