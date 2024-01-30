Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $25.56 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,184 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $45.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 949,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,310. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

