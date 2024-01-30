Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,630 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

