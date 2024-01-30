Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,893. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

