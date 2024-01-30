Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

