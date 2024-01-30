James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE JHX opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

