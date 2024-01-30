Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 352,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA remained flat at $50.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

