Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.62

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 7712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

