JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

