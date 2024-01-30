JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.48. JD.com shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 3,301,959 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.