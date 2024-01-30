JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 1,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,337,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 998,451 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 807,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

