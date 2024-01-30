JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.13. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,036,908 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 866,863 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 410.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

