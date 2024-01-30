JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $273.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $275.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.14.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

