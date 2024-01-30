JMP Securities Raises Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 136,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,794. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

