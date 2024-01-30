Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,089. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

