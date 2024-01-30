Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Melius Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Melius Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 7,413,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

